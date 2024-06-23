Brownsville ISD announces new names for schools that are part of consolidation plan
Brownsville Independent School District has made a decision on the new names of three of their schools that are part of the district's consolidation plan.
The new names are Cromack-Castaneda Elementary School, Del Castillo-Morningside Elementary School and Judge Reynaldo G. Garza at Southmost Elementary School.
Brownsville ISD voted to consolidate six elementary schools earlier this year as the district faces a $20 million budget deficit.
The three schools that will be closing are Cromack Elementary School, Garza Elementary and Del Castillo Elementary.
