Brownsville ISD host leadership event for girls athletes

"One, two, I will beat the odds"

That's what motivational speaker Karla Rendon is teaching to young athletes. Today, Brownsville ISD athletics hosted a leadership event to empower, encourage and inspire female student athletes.

"I took away that we should all be kind," Brownsville Hanna sophomore Kirra Nesmith said. "Uplift each other and to never let anyone stop you from striving to reach your goals."

"Something that I took away from this seminar was that, just be who you are, being who you are,” Brownsville Porter senior Miley Cortrez said. “You're going to get so far ahead, and nobody can stop you as long as you keep to your true self"

"Today was about empowering our young students, our young athletes, giving them encouragement, reminding them of how special and amazing they are," Motivational guest speaker Karla Rendon.

This event brought girls from the six Brownsville ISD high schools together teaching them that despite being rivals they can still be there to support one another.

"They grew up playing in elite teams, they know each other so even though they were opponents,” said Brownsville Veterans Cross Country Coach Elizabeth Ayala. “They were eager to go and pay them a compliment, and I found that very inspiring."

"It's about reminding them, not just me telling them but their peers and their opponents telling them 'Hey, it's a game, I got you, I see you sis, you're going to make it," said speaker Coach Karla.

Coach Karla grew up as an athlete. She's a three-time golden gloves winning boxer and a state record holder in numerous categories as a powerlifter. Coach Karla detailed her struggles at times, with the negativity girls in sports feel for looking or acting differently. She wants today's young athletes to know that all that matters is pursuing their dreams and passions.

"I see these girls, I see myself in the audience, and I want to remind them that it doesn't matter what you like, what you wear,” said Coach Karla. “You can make something of yourself, you're going to look crazy, until you succeed."

“They need to hear from someone who has had obstacles throughout their career, and they fought through them and they're here to succeed,” said Coach Elizabeth Ayala.

"To be able to grow even with these, other people, other voices, telling us, no you're not going to be able to do that," Kirra Nesmith said. “She taught me so much in the short amount of time I was able to talk to her and be around here and have her give this amazing presentation."