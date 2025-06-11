Brownsville Navy sailor disappears in Virginia, mother seeking answers

A Brownsville mother is looking for her daughter, who was last seen in Virginia last month.

Esmeralda Castle of Brownsville said her 21-year-old daughter — Angelina Resendiz — is a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy.

Resendiz has lived at the naval station in Norfolk, Virginia for more than a year, but she hasn't been seen since May 29.

“I'm hoping to find her,” Castle said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is in charge of the investigation, but Castle said she feels they aren't being transparent.

“I know an investigation is being done, but that doesn't mean that someone's actively looking for her,” Castle said.

According to an ABC News report, Resendiz was assigned to the USS James E. Williams, and her disappearance poses “a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency."

Resendiz was last seen at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk.

Castle said her daughter was with someone else from the station on the day she went missing.

Channel 5 News reached out to NCIS with several questions, but was told by NCIS that they will not comment on ongoing investigations.

Castle said it's unusual for Angelina Resendiz to not talk with her family, as she would reach out to her aunt on social media every day.

That contact stopped the day she was last seen.

“No one's heard from her,” Castle said. “My mother hasn't heard from her, her brother, her sister, hasn't heard from her, one of her friends have heard from her."

The Virginia State Police issued a critical missing adult alert for Resendiz.

Castle recently went to visit Virginia to look for her daughter and get more answers. She’s planning another trip soon to continue searching for her daughter

“I think that I have some support from people that will help me go out there, and hold up some signs and make sure that they know this person is a real person,” Castle said. “She's a human being."

A fundraiser was set up to support Esmeralda Castle’s search for her daughter.

Those with any information are urged to contact NCIS at 877-579-3648.

