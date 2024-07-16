Brownsville non-profit kicks off new sports program for special needs community

A non-profit in Brownsville is bringing adaptive sports to the special needs community in the Rio Grande Valley.

Fernanda Salinas, 9, hasn't gotten to experience sports like other kids. Her mother, Zoraya, says navigating her disability since birth hasn't been easy.

"Her disability is extremely rare, there is very little cases about it. She has Mccune Albright's Syndrome with Polyostoic Fibrous Dysplasia. So Fernanda has undergone multiple procedures since the age of two," Zoraya said.

But despite her challenges, Fernanda is full of life and glad for the opportunity of community that Down By The Border has provided.

"I thought that I was the only one with a disability, but until I went to this community, I thought like, no I'm not the only one," Fernanda said.

Community and a sense of belonging is a major motivator that non-profit co-founder of Sergio Zarate says made him approach the city of Brownsville for this program.

"I always wondered why does everybody else get the opportunity to play sports? Why isn't there adaptive sports or sports for those with special needs? It takes a big group of volunteers and a community and city to say yes," Zarate said.

The year-long program is free for those interested and was paid for by a $50,000 grant issued to the non-profit by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation; a partnership the city of Brownsville is proud to be a part of.

Watch the video above for the full story.