Brownsville officers recognized for feeding children left unattended at home

New video obtained by Channel 5 News shows three Brownsville police officers feeding children that they say were left alone by their mom.

It was that moment, Brownsville police worked to protect and serve the smallest members of their community. Police say the children who are two and 10-years-old were left home alone.

"It was one of the abandoned kids who called. They stated that the mother had left them unattended," Brownsville police officer Kazzandra Guerrero said.

Guerrero was one of three Brownsville police officers who responded to the late night welfare check. When they arrived, the mother, identified as Maria Isabel Platas, was already back at the apartment.

During their investigation, officers found she had left two of her kids home and took her other three children with her.

Platas was arrested on two counts of abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return.

While officers waited for the children's grandmother to pick them up, officer Guerrero stayed with them. She noticed the two-year-old going to the kitchen to find a snack to eat.

She learned from the 10-year-old the last time they ate was at breakfast.

"The two-year-old was already getting another Jello packet, so I was like, ok, let me get you something to eat. So at the time, I notified Officer Benavides, and she brought us pizza," Guerrero said.

That incident happened back in April, but earlier this week, the city recognized the three officers for offering protection and care for those two children.

"I didn't want them to have that image of police were just there to take their parents away, right? They don't understand the severity of the situation," Guerrero said. "So it was just so they can have that relationship with us. We're not the bad guys at the end of the day."

Brownsville Police Department Spokesperson Abril Luna says this is a situation officers have come across before.

"Unfortunately, we do see these incidents happen all the time when parents leave their kids behind because they think, oh they're grown enough, and they can care for themselves, but no at the end of the day they're still children," Luna said.

Brownsville police say they have always lent a hand when needed. A wall on display at the Brownsville police station shows each time they've gone above the call of duty.

"These are all examples of people that are expressing their gratitude towards our officers," Luna said.

But for Officer Guerrero, she says offering help is a part of their service to the community.

