x

Brownsville police: 66-year-old man stabbed in abdomen, investigation ongoing

Related Story

Brownsville police are investigating after a 66-year old man was stabbed in the abdomen early Friday morning. 

Police say they responded to a stabbing call at the 1700 block of Ringgold at about 10 a.m. Friday. 

A 66-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was found stabbed in the upper abdomen area, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. 

He received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators say a suspect has not been arrested at this time. 

The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. 

News
Brownsville police: 66-year-old man stabbed in abdomen,...
Brownsville police: 66-year-old man stabbed in abdomen, investigation ongoing
Brownsville police are investigating after a 66-year old man was stabbed in the abdomen early Friday morning. Police say... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 10 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Friday, September 10, 2021 2:00:00 PM CDT September 10, 2021
Radar
7 Days