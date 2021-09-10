Brownsville police: 66-year-old man stabbed in abdomen, investigation ongoing

Brownsville police are investigating after a 66-year old man was stabbed in the abdomen early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a stabbing call at the 1700 block of Ringgold at about 10 a.m. Friday.

A 66-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was found stabbed in the upper abdomen area, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

He received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a suspect has not been arrested at this time.

The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.