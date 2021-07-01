Brownsville Police Officer Recovering after Crash
BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville police officer is recovering following a morning crash with an 18-wheeler.
The crash happened shortly before 8:00 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Military Highway and Old Military Road in Brownsville.
The motorcycle patrol officer suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized for precautionary measures after complaining about back pain.
The truck driver was not injured. He was cited for unsafe driving.
Police are still investigating the crash. The police officer will be drug tested per standard protocol.
