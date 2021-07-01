x

Brownsville Police Officer Recovering after Crash

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville police officer is recovering following a morning crash with an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Military Highway and Old Military Road in Brownsville.

The motorcycle patrol officer suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized for precautionary measures after complaining about back pain.

The truck driver was not injured. He was cited for unsafe driving.

Police are still investigating the crash. The police officer will be drug tested per standard protocol. 

News
Truck Driver Cited in Brownsville Accident Involving...
Truck Driver Cited in Brownsville Accident Involving Officer
BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville police officer is recovering following a morning crash with an 18-wheeler. The crash happened shortly before... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, December 20 2016 Dec 20, 2016 Tuesday, December 20, 2016 11:24:00 AM CST December 20, 2016
Radar
7 Days