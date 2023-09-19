x

Brownsville police search for missing released inmate

Related Story

The Brownsville Police Department are trying to find a man who was released from Cameron County prison.

Police say Anthony Gerald Maroney was last seen just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Authorities there say he was supposed to be picked up by his son, but could not be found.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is urged to reach out to Brownsville police.

News
Brownsville police search for missing released inmate
Brownsville police search for missing released inmate
The Brownsville Police Department are trying to find a man who was released from Cameron County prison. Police say... More >>
3 weeks ago Sunday, August 27 2023 Aug 27, 2023 Sunday, August 27, 2023 12:42:00 PM CDT August 27, 2023
Radar
7 Days