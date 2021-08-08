Brownsville Police Searching for Possible Vehicle Burglary Victims
BROWNSVILLE- A suspect is behind bars for their alleged connection to several vehicle burglaries.
Police say they happened over the past few months at the Brownsville Event Center and several other business locations.
Those areas include Event Center Boulevard, Springmart Boulevard, and Pablo Kisel Boulevard.
Authorities were able to recover many of the items that were stolen.
Several of them, have not yet been claimed.
If you believe you were a victim of these thefts, call the Brownsville PD Auto Theft Task force at (956) 548-7144.
