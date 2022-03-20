x

Brownsville police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Cavender's

Related Story

Brownsville detectives are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run at Cavender's last week.

Police say on Aug. 18, a black truck struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Cavender's, located at 4455 North Expressway 77. 

The driver then left the location without attempting to contact the owner of the parked vehicle, police said. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

News
Brownsville police searching for vehicle involved in...
Brownsville police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Cavender's
Brownsville detectives are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run at Cavender's last week. Police say on Aug.... More >>
6 months ago Tuesday, August 24 2021 Aug 24, 2021 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 9:36:00 AM CDT August 24, 2021
Radar
7 Days