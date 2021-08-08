Brownsville police: Shoplifter returns to Home Depot after robbery

Brownsville police arrested an accused shoplifter Thursday after police said the suspect returned to the store to pick up his car.

Jonathan Sorano was accused of leaving the Home Depot at 4551 Padre Island Highway with a pressure washer without purchasing it. An employee from Home Depot followed Serano to his vehicle and took photos of Sorano loading the item onto his vehicle, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

"Sorano noticed the employee taking pictures of him loading the item onto his vehicle," the news release stated. "Sorano then grabbed the pressure washer and walked towards a pickup truck that was parked several spaces away and placed the item in the back of the occupied pickup truck.”

The suspect then entered the car and forced the driver to drive away, according to the release.

Police at the scene investigating the robbery later noticed Sorano return to pick up his vehicle and arrested him without incident, the release stated.