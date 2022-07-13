Brownsville Public Utilities Board speaks out on Texas power grid

The high temperatures have resulted in a big demand for power and is putting a strain on the state's power supply.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says they've seen a spike in their customers' electric bill and one of those reasons is because of higher consumption. They are calling residents to conserve energy to protect the Texas power grid.

"But we are trying to prevent overloading the grid," Brownsville Public Utilities Board Lead Communication and Public Relations Coordinator Cleiri Quezada said. "We are going through a heat wave. It's affecting everyone across the nation and especially here in Texas."

This comes after a request by ERCOT that Monday until 8 p.m., people should try to conserve electricity due to high demand throughout Texas because of sustained heat.

However, BPUB says they do not foresee any rotating power outages, but that doesn't mean they're not prepared.

Quezada says this is something they are prepared for during the hot summer months regardless.

"Those are all little indications that let us know that throughout the summer there might be more consumption, but it has to do a lot with the heat," Quezada says. "It has to do a lot with the fact that because of that consumption bills do go up."

Quezada says they are staying prepared by keeping track of the current load and available generation. She says while they are doing what they can to not overload the grid, so far, there are no indications that we should be seeing rotating blackouts.

Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Huschen says that can change.

He advises to turn off your air conditioner and make sure all large appliances are off if the power goes out.

"And that way when the power comes back on, you don't put a big drain on the system," Huschen said. "That's what we learned during the freeze; is everybody left their heaters on and when they tried to turn on the power - it was such a drain it, would blow their breakers again."

"When air conditionings are high and people start using electric stoves to cook and then washing and drying at the same time. That puts an awful lot of energy on the grid," Huschen said.

BPUB wants to remind customers about the different types of help that they offer to people who may have a hard time paying their bills this summer.

For energy conservation tips, click here.

For BPUB assistance programs, click here.