Brownsville Taqueria Conquers 'Best Taco' Competition

BROWNSVILLE – In a recent statewide competition in San Antonio, a Brownsville taqueria was voted as having “the best tacos in Texas.”

At El Ultimo Taco, the tables always seem full.

The manager, Joann Hernandez, believes one of the reasons they won the top spot is because of the way the owner prepares with fresh ingredients; never using leftovers.

The tacos are not made until you order, unlike many restaurants in the competition that reportedly took their tacos already made.

