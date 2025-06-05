Brownsville wellness shop owner reacts to bill banning THC products
A bill headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk could impact businesses in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a shop owner.
Senate Bill 3 bans all products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. It’s the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana and hemp plants that causes a high.
Oasis CBD manager and owner Jesse Gonzalez said he opened his store in Brownsville after seeing the health benefits of CBD, chemicals found in marijuana that do not have the psychoactive properties of THC.
READ MORE: Texas lawmakers voted to ban consumable THC products. Will Gov. Greg Abbott sign — or veto — the bill?
According to Gonzalez, 95% of his products have low amounts of THC.
“It's gonna affect us, it's gonna affect all our clients,” Gonzalez said. “They're gonna take away something that is not intoxicating, has a tremendous amount of benefit, but now our clients are not gonna have access to that."
Stores will still be allowed to sell CBD and CBG products.
