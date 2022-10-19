Brownsville Woman Seeks Answers After New Fridge Needs Repairs

BROWNSVILLE - A Brownsville woman wanting to do something nice for her god children was left with payments for something broken.

When god mom of three, Yisdora Villarreal, found out her loved ones were struggling at home with a bad fridge, she came to the rescue.

Villarreal admits she’s not rich but helps where she can; she bought a brand new fridge to end the family’s struggles.

"You buy something and then it doesn't work and you go and return it and they give you a new one, but not here," she says.

After nearly a month without a fridge, General Electric employees came out to fix it.

However Villarreal says she didn't pay for a brand new fridge just to have it repaired.

"If we already started bad, brand new it breaks once, I have a year of using it, and it’ll most likely break more," she says.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to General Electric about her concerns.

They told us they have had a language barrier issue with Villarreal but are now working with a bilingual support team to find a solution

