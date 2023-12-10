Brush fire north of the Valley beginning to spread
A fire south of Kingsville is keeping firefighters busy.
The fire, located north of the Valley, has burned 46,000 acres between highways 281 and 77.
As of Thursday evening, the fire was 20% contained.
Authorities say the wind is pushing the fire toward Premont and Falfurrias. Residents have been notified to be ready in case of an evacuation.
Highways 281 and 285 were reopened by the Texas Department of Transportation after the agency closed them due to the fire.
Residents in Falfurrias have already reported smoke and ash in the air.
