Cameron Co. Official: Report All Suspected Social Media Threats to Authorities
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County officials remind residents to pay attention to the post shared on social media.
A fake post about a mass casualty event in Brownsville went viral last week.
Precinct 2 Constable Abel Gomez says before sharing, you should always check who’s posting.
“Stay tuned to your news media and your law enforcement agencies who are going to provide you with the latest information. Don't be fooled by rumors and false messages that are going around,” said Gomez.
He adds, you should not file a police report over social media. If you suspect something, call 9-1-1 first.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County officials remind residents to pay attention to the post shared on social media. A fake... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen ISD kicks off children's marathon
-
Food Bank RGV says they're prepared for spike in demand in case...
-
DPS: San Juan driver killed after crashing into concrete fence in Pharr
-
South Texas Better Business Bureau warns of new USPS scam
-
Researchers continue monitoring for signs of red tide bloom at South Padre...