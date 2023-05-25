Cameron County Appraisal District mobile workshop gives property owners a chance to dispute property values
Cameron County is making it easier for property owners to protest their property values.
The appraisal district is going on the road, offering mobile workshops. Residents can meet with staff face-to-face to protest and settle any property disputes.
Those meetings are based on a first come, first served basis with 60 slots per day.
Here is a list of meeting places and the dates as well.
May 22 & 23, 2023
Island Metro Multi-Modal Facility
321 Padre Blvd.
South Padre Island, TX 78597
9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
May 24 & 25, 2023
Cameron County Tax Office
(Main Office)
835 E. Levee St.
5th Floor
Brownsville, TX 78520
9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
May 26, 2023
Cameron County Tax Office
(Harlingen Office)
3302 Wilson Rd.
Harlingen, TX 78552
9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
