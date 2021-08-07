Cameron County COVID-19 report: Aug. 4, 2021

Cameron County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 105 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a Harlingen man in his 50s and a South Padre Island man in his 60s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,715 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, five were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 20 people 24 people 19 people 15 people 12 people 5 people 10 people

Since the pandemic began, 45,068 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 41,078 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.36% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.