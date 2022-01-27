Cameron County COVID-19 report: Jan. 24, 2021

Cameron County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 2,752 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covers Saturday, Jan. 22, through Monday, Jan. 24.

A man and woman in their 60s from Brownsville, a woman in her 30s from Harlingen, a woman in her 90s from Los Fresnos and a man in his 50s from Rio Hondo died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. Of the five people who died, one person was fully vaccinated.

The reported deaths raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,058.

Of the 2,752 positive cases reported in the county, 2,002 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 667 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and 83 were self-reported based on at-home testing.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 81.39% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: