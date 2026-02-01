Cameron County elections official explains delay in mailing out new voter certificates

The Cameron County Elections Department said they're behind in mailing out new voter certificates.

The certificates are the cards registered voters get in the mail ahead of an election. The certificates are not required to vote.

The card is a backup to help poll workers find your info, but as long as you have a valid photo ID, you can still cast your ballot.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the delay in mailing out the new voter certificates is due to his department transitioning to a new, statewide system.

Because of those upgrades, it's taking longer for county workers to pull voter registration rolls from the state.

Garza said another challenge is some redistricting in the state and Cameron County.

“The reports that we have to generate to do a complete list of active voters in Cameron County haven't been available,” Garza said. “We've had redistricting in other parts of the state, Cameron County did some redistricting back in April."

Garza said voters in other counties may also see a delay in their voter registration cards. And there is currently no set timeline as to when the cards will be mailed.

Garza said the department is hoping to have all the cards mailed out in time for the March 3 primaries.