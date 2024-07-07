Cameron County Emergency Management Department preparing for potential impact from Beryl

The Cameron County Emergency Management team worked on Friday to prepare for any potential impact from Beryl.

“We have to be prepared for just about anything that can happen,” Cameron County Emergency Coordinator Tom Hushen said.

The team is working at an emergency operation center that will serve as the central hub for all county officials during the potential storm.

Hushen's biggest concerns, as with any storm in the Gulf of Mexico, are flying objects that should be tied down, and flooding.

“That storm is pushing the sea up into the area at the same time we're raining — and as we all know, rain has to go to the ocean eventually. But the ocean moved up a little bit more, so that's going to cause the slowing of drainage to get down to the areas that are needed."

Janie Castro with the Brownsville 911 Dispatch Center says she's expecting to get more calls during the storm. Castro urges the public to only call if it’s an absolute emergency where your safety is threatened.

“It boggles down all of our 911 trunks. We do have eight 911 trunks and eight administrations. So when all of our trunks get full, they do go to our Cameron County, and that's when calls start getting backed up,” Castro said.

Castro says people should not call 911 if power goes out, and should instead call their power provider.

