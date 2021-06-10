Cameron County jail officer accused of smuggling narcotics
A detention officer with the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics into the facility.
I am determined in keeping our reputation and integrity at it's highest level, therefore, we are always vigilant. Detention Officer Juliet Gallardo has been arrested by our CID Investigators while attempting to smuggle narcotics into CRDC. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/kLpAwpS6bn— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) June 8, 2021
Juliet Gallardo was arrested by investigators for the smuggling attempt, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.
As investigation is ongoing, Garza added.
