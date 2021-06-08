x

Cameron County detention officer arrested

By: KRGV Staff

A detention officer with the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics into the facility. 

Juliet Gallardo was arrested by investigators for the smuggling attempt, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

As investigation is ongoing, Garza added.

