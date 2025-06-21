Cameron County residents shocked by Starship explosion

People from as far as Los Fresnos and Rio Hondo said they saw and felt Wednesday’s Starship explosion in Cameron County.

Residents near the area spoke with Channel 5 News and described what they say as the night sky turned orange.

Alicia Anderson was enjoying a night out on South Padre Island when the sky lit up from across the bay.

“It was all just orange and really bright,” Anderson said. “I was on the dancefloor with my husband… and I looked over and the whole sky was orange. It’s definitely something I will never forget.”

Walker Thanen said he didn’t see the fireball, but he knew something had happened.

“I was lying in bed… and I heard the whole garage door move,” Thanen said.

Thanen said he’s lived and worked on the island for eight years through penty of SpaceX’s launches and tests.

According to Thanen, nothing compared to Wednesday’s explosion.

In a statement, SpaceX said the rocket in their Starbase facility was caused by a nitrogen storage unit failure.

No damages or injuries were reported in connection with the explosion.

