Cameron County Sheriff's Office headquarters named after late sheriff

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office administration building was renamed after the late sheriff Omar Lucio.

Lucio served as county sheriff for 16 years and started his law enforcement career in 1962.

"We think it's only proper after his years of dedication, that the man that he was, full of integrity and character and professionalism and honesty, I think it's only fair and just that we name this building after Sheriff Lucio," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

Lucio died in January 2022.

