Capital murder trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper underway

The trial of the man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper back in 2019 began on Monday.

Victor Godinez is on trial for the murder of DPS trooper Moises Sanchez; he's charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

The shooting happened back in April 2019. Trooper Sanchez died on August 24, 2019, after a series of surgeries.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Godinez if he's convicted.

A Channel 5 news team is inside the courtroom and will keep track of court developments.

