Car crashes into Weslaco restaurant

A Weslaco business is closed for the day after a driver slammed their car into it Thursday.

The Weslaco Fire Department responded to Gordita's Dona Lula, located just off Frontage and Westgate, at around 9 a.m.

Weslaco fire Chief Antonio Lopez says the incident was not intentional.

1 day ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Thursday, December 15, 2022 11:07:00 AM CST December 15, 2022
