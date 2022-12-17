Car crashes into Weslaco restaurant
A Weslaco business is closed for the day after a driver slammed their car into it Thursday.
The Weslaco Fire Department responded to Gordita's Dona Lula, located just off Frontage and Westgate, at around 9 a.m.
Weslaco fire Chief Antonio Lopez says the incident was not intentional.
