Cases of Vape-Related Illnesses More Than Doubled in South Texas

WESLACO – New numbers on vaping cases in the South Texas region have more than doubled.

In a week’s time, the state went from 54 cases to 75, compared to our region which went from six to 16 cases.

Less than a month ago, Hidalgo County had only one case.

The mother of the man undergoing treatment for his vape-related illness says he’s still on the road to recovery after waking up from an induced coma.

Some retailers, such as Walmart and H-E-B, are making efforts to discontinue the sales of all vaping products.

