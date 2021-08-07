x

Cases of Vape-Related Illnesses More Than Doubled in South Texas

Related Story

WESLACO – New numbers on vaping cases in the South Texas region have more than doubled.

In a week’s time, the state went from 54 cases to 75, compared to our region which went from six to 16 cases.

Less than a month ago, Hidalgo County had only one case.

The mother of the man undergoing treatment for his vape-related illness says he’s still on the road to recovery after waking up from an induced coma.

Some retailers, such as Walmart and H-E-B, are making efforts to discontinue the sales of all vaping products.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Cases of Vape-Related Illnesses More Than Doubled...
Cases of Vape-Related Illnesses More Than Doubled in South Texas
WESLACO – New numbers on vaping cases in the South Texas region have more than doubled. In a week’s... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, October 02 2019 Oct 2, 2019 Wednesday, October 02, 2019 4:14:00 PM CDT October 02, 2019
Radar
7 Days