Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six players

By: Gloria Morelia

Edinburg, TX -- We caught up with UTRGV Women's Head Coach Lane Lord to talk about off season moves and roster depth.

"Coach we have to talk about it, Kade Hackerott graduating last season she was obviously huge on the court for you guys. What can we see, who can we see stepping up for her during the season and who did you bring in?"

"Kade was a great player not only an all conference player she was also all American academically so that is tough to replace. Charlotte will be our leader this year and then we were able to bring in a transfer player from New Zealand that played in junior college in Florida. Made the national tournament, a really talented player that we’re gonna lean on heavily. We brought in two freshmen that we’re really excited about."