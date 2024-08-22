CBP seizes more than $260K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $263,500 worth of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said on Aug. 17, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a Honda SUV making entry into the United States from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which resulted in officers extracting 13 packages of "alleged cocaine" weighing 34.17 pounds concealed within the SUV, according to the news release.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle, and Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.