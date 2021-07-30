CBP Surveillance Blimp Worth Millions Ripped to Shreds
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A government surveillance blimp worth millions is ripped to shreds due to strong winds.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s aerostat last month. The blimp is used to combat smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and fishing off the South Texas shoreline.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro learned the aerostat was grounded when the wind broke through the metal being used as its support system.
The agency is working on clearing the area.
Watch the video above for more information
