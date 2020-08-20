Cemetery near Edcouch still flooded after Hurricane Hanna

A cemetery north of Edcouch-Elsa is still flooded nearly a month after Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley.

The Anahuac Community Cemetery is still 3 inches underwater.

La Villa resident Mimi Trejo said her son is buried at the Anahuac Community Cemetery and she wanted to visit to fix his grave site.

"The day after the hurricane I came over, of course the gates were closed and I saw how flooded it was,” Trejo said. “I couldn't even see my son's — I could only see part of my sister in laws tombstone. It was really really bad."

