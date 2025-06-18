Channel 5 News, TOSA team up to hold organ donor registration drive
Channel 5 News and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance are teaming up for an organ donor registration drive.
The drive is a way to honor the late Channel 5 Sports Director Dave Brown, who was the face of Rio Grande Valley sports for more than 40 years.
Brown was also a kidney transplant recipient and always encouraged others to be organ donors.
TOSA Regional Director Mauricio Reyes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the importance of being an organ donor and the need for organ donors in the Valley.
To learn more about being an organ donor or to sign up, click here.
