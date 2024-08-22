Charges upgraded against teen arrested in Cameron County murder investigation

A 17-year-old male who was arrested in connection to a murder investigation had his charges upgraded to capital murder, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Sanchez was arrested on Aug. 11 after he confessed to shooting a man in a drug deal gone wrong near Brownsville, according to previous reports.

Sanchez was initially facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence, but the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said because of "new discoveries in the investigation," the charges were upgraded.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 10 near Katarina and Florencia avenues in rural Brownsville.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the area following a report of a male who had been shot multiple times, including in the neck.

The sheriff's office said investigators discovered the victim was conducting a drug deal when the suspect, later identified as Sanchez, demanded the victim hand over money and the narcotics. The victim attempted to calm the suspect down but was shot in the back.

The sheriff's office said Sanchez was found the next day at his home, where deputies saw him setting fire to clothing. They were able to detain Sanchez and secured the clothing.

During an interview, Sanchez confessed to the shooting and burning the clothing he was wearing at the time he committed the murder to impede the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.