Child Killed in Harlingen Hit-and-Run, Suspect Jailed

HARLINGEN - A 5-year-old child was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Stuart Place Road and I-2 westbound frontage road.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was also hit. She is recovering in a hospital.

Authorities say the pair was selling newspapers when they were hit by a car.

The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Primera police later found the suspect's vehicle outside a home in their city. The driver was arrested.

The suspect's name and identities of the victim are not yet being released.

Harlingen police say the suspect will be formally charged Monday.