City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission

A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief.

Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez.

Two relatives at the home managed to escape by the time the Mission Fire Department arrived, but the family pet died in the fire, Sanchez said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the city’s fire marshal, Sanchez said.