City of Alton tackling stagnant water issues
Related Story
Alton residents living on Jefferson Avenue said they’re fed up with stagnant water that shows up after big storms hit the area.
Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said the street has a curb and gutters, causing any water that tries to move out of the neighborhood to end up at the end of the road, near Trosper Boulevard.
“The issue there is that trooper does not have a drainage system, so the water accumulates at Trosper and Jefferson,” Underwood said.
City leaders said on Wednesday they hope to have an engineer and survey team check out the area in the next 60 days to try to figure out the best solution to move the water out.
News
Alton residents living on Jefferson Avenue said they’re fed up with stagnant water that shows up after big storms hit... More >>
News Video
-
Additional disaster recovery centers to open across the Valley
-
Mission Police Department partners with UTRGV for suicide prevention training
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing units in Brownsville
-
RV site at Isla Blanca Park to close for renovations
-
Former Cameron County jailer charged after allegedly assaulting three inmates
Sports Video
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....
-
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
-
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
-
UTRGV track & field sets program record as Vaquero athletes seek to...