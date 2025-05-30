City of Alton tackling stagnant water issues

Alton residents living on Jefferson Avenue said they’re fed up with stagnant water that shows up after big storms hit the area.

Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said the street has a curb and gutters, causing any water that tries to move out of the neighborhood to end up at the end of the road, near Trosper Boulevard.

“The issue there is that trooper does not have a drainage system, so the water accumulates at Trosper and Jefferson,” Underwood said.

City leaders said on Wednesday they hope to have an engineer and survey team check out the area in the next 60 days to try to figure out the best solution to move the water out.