City of Brownsville ranks second in most hookworm cases in the nation

The city of Brownsville ranked second in the most positive hookworm cases in the nation.

According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council, a nonprofit made up of veterinarians and researchers, the number of hookworm cases across the nation has gone up 47% in the last eight years.

Doctor Craig Prior, a council board member, says hookworms can live anywhere but they survive the longest in warm moist conditions.

The hookworm is very common in dogs and cats – they can have lasting effects and even be deadly for puppies and kittens.

