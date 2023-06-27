City of Brownsville to distribute sandbags in preparation for hurricane season
Related Story
With recent severe weather, the city of Brownsville wants its residents to be ready, especially with hurricane season beginning.
A sandbag distribution is set to happen Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
There is a limit of eight bags per family and businesses while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring an ID and proof of residency.
Residents can pick up these sandbags at these four locations:
Brownsville Events Center
1 Event Center
Monte Bella Trails Park
2485 W. Alton Gloor Boulevard
Fronton Warehouse
298 E. Fronton
Public Works Office Building C
6035 Jaime J. Zapata
News
With recent severe weather, the city of Brownsville wants its residents to be ready, especially with hurricane season beginning. ... More >>
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott calls for $150 million to support new major roadway in...
-
Agua SUD issues boil water advisory
-
San Benito teen killed in early morning rollover crash, police say
-
Reynosa city councilwoman faces new federal drug charges
-
Cotton crop under stress due to extreme heat, Willacy County farmer says