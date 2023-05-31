City of Brownsville to distribute sandbags in preparation for hurricane season

With recent severe weather, the city of Brownsville wants its residents to be ready, especially with hurricane season beginning.

A sandbag distribution is set to happen Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There is a limit of eight bags per family and businesses while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring an ID and proof of residency.

Residents can pick up these sandbags at these four locations:

Brownsville Events Center

1 Event Center

Monte Bella Trails Park

2485 W. Alton Gloor Boulevard

Fronton Warehouse

298 E. Fronton

Public Works Office Building C

6035 Jaime J. Zapata