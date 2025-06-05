x

City of Combes announces new schedule for brush and bulky item collection

By: Santiago Caicedo

Combes residents still dealing with debris from the March 2025 floods have until Friday, June 6, to leave it out on the curb.

That will be the last day for trash services for storm debris.

Pick-up services for brush and bulky items such as furniture and appliances will continue. 

The schedule for the pickups is available below:

