City of Combes announces new schedule for brush and bulky item collection
Related Story
Combes residents still dealing with debris from the March 2025 floods have until Friday, June 6, to leave it out on the curb.
That will be the last day for trash services for storm debris.
Pick-up services for brush and bulky items such as furniture and appliances will continue.
The schedule for the pickups is available below:
News
Combes residents still dealing with debris from the March 2025 floods have until Friday, June 6, to leave it out... More >>
News Video
-
'There was no escaping responsibility:' Willacy County mom sentenced to 20 years...
-
Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer...
-
Hidalgo County judge announces bid for re-election
-
3 suspects accused of stealing car from Palmview Whataburger arrested
-
ICE operations lead to 25 arrests in Cameron County construction sites
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season