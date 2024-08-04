City of Fulton Continues to Rebuild 1 Year after Hurricane Harvey

FULTON – Residents in Fulton are still trying to rebuild from the damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

When the Category 4 storm hit a year ago, volunteers from the Rio Grande Valley helped get the community get through a rough time.

"They came and they brought blankets and clothes, and as fast as they came in, we distributed them outside there,” says local business owner Stevie Lew Meinhausen.

The mayor of Fulton, Jimmy Kendrick, says the city is continuing to work to recover from the damage.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez made a visit to Fulton to see the progress the city has made.

