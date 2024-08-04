City of Fulton Continues to Rebuild 1 Year after Hurricane Harvey
Related Story
FULTON – Residents in Fulton are still trying to rebuild from the damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.
When the Category 4 storm hit a year ago, volunteers from the Rio Grande Valley helped get the community get through a rough time.
"They came and they brought blankets and clothes, and as fast as they came in, we distributed them outside there,” says local business owner Stevie Lew Meinhausen.
The mayor of Fulton, Jimmy Kendrick, says the city is continuing to work to recover from the damage.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez made a visit to Fulton to see the progress the city has made.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
FULTON – Residents in Fulton are still trying to rebuild from the damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey. When the... More >>
News Video
-
Law enforcement showcase K9 officers in Edinburg competition
-
Valley Border Patrol agents honored for life-saving efforts during Fourth of July...
-
Sunday, August 4, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
-
Police: Man killed in La Feria crash while walking on the expressway
-
Police: Overturned tractor-trailer spilling ethanol in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition