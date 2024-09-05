x

City of Harlingen welcomes Lucha Libre to Fiesta de Pinatas

By: Dina Herrera Garza

Harlingen is getting ready for a big fiesta ahead of Dieciseis de Septiembre celebrations.

Downtown Improvement District Director Alexis Riojas speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details on the event, including how to buy tickets for lucha libre and all the musical lineup.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

