City of Harlingen welcomes Lucha Libre to Fiesta de Pinatas

6 hours 49 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 4:01 PM September 03, 2024 in News - Local

Harlingen is getting ready for a big fiesta ahead of Dieciseis de Septiembre celebrations.

Downtown Improvement District Director Alexis Riojas speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details on the event, including how to buy tickets for lucha libre and all the musical lineup.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

For more information, click here.

To purchase tickets to lucha libre, click here.

