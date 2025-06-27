City of Lyford to hold informational session on hurricane preparedness
Related Story
Hurricane season is underway, and it's never too late to start prepping.
Lyford city leaders will be holding a hurricane preparedness information session at city hall on Wednesday.
Officials say the Texas Department of Emergency Management will be in attendance. There will also be people with the Small Business Administration.
The information session begins at 6 p.m. Lyford City Hall is located at 13550 Main Avenue.
Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
News
Hurricane season is underway, and it's never too late to start prepping. Lyford city leaders will be holding a... More >>
News Video
-
San Antonio woman dies following rollover crash involving sheriff's deputy unit on...
-
Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Cooling centers opening in McAllen
-
Progreso ISD trustees meet following DWI arrest of board president
-
Juvenile Justice: Cameron County authorities confronting growing rate of young offenders
Sports Video
-
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball...
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign