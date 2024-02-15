City of McAllen cleaning out water system

Those getting their water from the city of McAllen might have noticed a weird smell or taste.

The city’s public works department is treating the water with a special chlorine to keep it safe.

McAllen Public Utilities Director Mark Vega says it's an annual occurrence.

“Because that is what bacteria loves, warm water," Vega said. “And right here around March, April is when the water tends to get warmer coming down the Rio Grande, so our source water tends to get warmer. So it’s kinda a proactive measure."

The process will continue through Monday, Feb. 19th.