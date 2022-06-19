City of McAllen expanding Anzalduas International Bridge
Related Story
The city of McAllen is planning to expand its commercial inspection and cargo facilities at the Anzalduas International Bridge to help increase commercial trade between the United States and Mexico.
The city has secured a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank, which was created by the U.S. and Mexico and managed jointly for border infrastructure projects.
That's on top of a $21 million grant from the state of Texas.
"We collect tolls, and that's one thing, but really it's the impact that the trade will bring to the region in investors and jobs," said McAllen bridge director Juan Olaguibel.
The city projects more toll revenue from day one.
"Everything will be paid back by tolls, by the toll revenue," Villalobos said. "It will not affect the taxpayers at all."
The improvements plan to start in the coming months and will be complete in less than two years.
News
News Video
-
Bipartisan committee visits Valley colonias to discuss flooding, infrastructure issues
-
Woman loses everything in Las Milpas house fire
-
Man claims to have spotted rare wild cat in Bayview
-
Abbott gives border security update in the Valley
-
Exclusive: Interview with reinstated Donna police chief