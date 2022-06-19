City of McAllen expanding Anzalduas International Bridge

The city of McAllen is planning to expand its commercial inspection and cargo facilities at the Anzalduas International Bridge to help increase commercial trade between the United States and Mexico.

The city has secured a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank, which was created by the U.S. and Mexico and managed jointly for border infrastructure projects.

That's on top of a $21 million grant from the state of Texas.

"It's amazing what this type of expansion will do for the creation of jobs," said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

City management says it took at least seven years to get permits and funding.

"Having to deal with not only federal agencies, you're also having to deal with federal agencies from another country," said McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez.

The Anzalduas bridge already allows empty trucks to go into Mexico.

Now, a U.S. Customs hub will allow the crossing of full trucks heading north, with each crossing meaning toll revenue for the city of McAllen.

"We collect tolls, and that's one thing, but really it's the impact that the trade will bring to the region in investors and jobs," said McAllen bridge director Juan Olaguibel.

The city projects more toll revenue from day one.

"Everything will be paid back by tolls, by the toll revenue," Villalobos said. "It will not affect the taxpayers at all."

The improvements plan to start in the coming months and will be complete in less than two years.