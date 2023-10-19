City of McAllen holds State of the City address
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos delivered his first State of the City address Tuesday morning.
Villalobos spoke of the partnerships impacting the city, immigration, and what the future holds for McAllen.
McAllen city commissioners on hand also touched on the future flooding mitigation, inclusivity, and transportation efforts.
